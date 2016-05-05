FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RSA Q1 net written premiums dip
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RSA Q1 net written premiums dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Net written premiums at constant fx 1.575 billion stg

* Financial market volatility was elevated in q1.

* Operating profits and net attributable profits for q1 were strong and ahead of our expectations

* Tangible equity up 9% to £3.1bn (31 dec 2015: £2.8bn)

* Group net written premiums flat1 versus prior year reflecting impact of disposals

* Core group net written premiums up 8%

* Q1 weather event costs for core group were £23m which represents 1.5% of net earned premiums (q1 2015: 2.3%; planning assumption: c.3.0%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.