May 5 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* As of March 31, 2016, unaudited cash and cash equivalents were 37.3 million euros ($42.85 million), as compared to 32.8 million euros as of March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)