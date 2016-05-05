BRIEF-Nedbank says full year forecast remains unchanged

May 5 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Our forecast for full year 2016 as communicated in 2015 annual results announcement, currently remains unchanged.

* Credit loss ratio (clr) increased as expected from full year 2015 level, but remained within our through--cycle target range of 60 - 100 basis points.

* Expected that a portion of central portfolio provision will therefore partially offset any increases in 2016 clr.

* Expenses for period grew in line with management expectations and continued to be well-managed.