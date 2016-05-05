FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings says Q1 gross premiums written down 5.5 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings says Q1 gross premiums written down 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Dividends, of 3.8 pct in Q1 2016

* RoE for Q1 of 3.8 pct is a strong result.

* Gross premiums written decreased by 5.5 pct in Q1 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015

* Net premiums earned as a proportion of net premiums written were 112.8 pct in Q1 of 2016 compared to 119.3 pct for same period in 2015.

* Group’s net loss ratio for Q1 of 2016 was 29.6 pct compared to 29.2 pct for same period in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.