BRIEF-Beazley's Q1 premiums grew by 7 pct to $583m

May 5 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* Premiums grew by 7 pct to $583m (2015: $546m)

* Level of claims notifications during Q1 of year continued to be encouraging

* Investment income for three months to 31 March 2016 was $29.6m, or 0.7 pct (2015 full year investment return: $57.6m, 1.3 pct)

* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct

* Year to date investment return of 0.7 pct

* Group expects combined ratio for first half of 2016 to be better than average if this claims trend continues until 30 june

* This is a good outcome in context of low yields and volatile financial markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: