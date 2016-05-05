FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Provident says trading in line, ahead of internal plans across all units
May 5, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Provident says trading in line, ahead of internal plans across all units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc :

* All of group’s businesses have made a good start to year, trading in line with or above internal plans

* Group has made a good start to year with profit performance of all businesses in line

* Vanquis bank delivered year-on-year average receivables growth of 13% in Q1 and profit growth modestly ahead of that

* Home credit performed well through q1 of year with continued strong margins and lower costs offsetting lower year-on-year receivables

* Sound credit quality across all three divisions provides foundation for another good performance in 2016

* Atsuma’s performance continues to benefit from significant tightening of credit standards implemented in Q4 of last year

* Funding and liquidity positions remain strong with balance sheet gearing at end of march of 2.0 times (March 2015: 2.1 times) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

