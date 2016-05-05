FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hotel Chocolat sees market value of 167 mln stg after London IPO
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hotel Chocolat sees market value of 167 mln stg after London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Hotel Chocolat Group Ltd IPO-HOT.L:

* Announces its initial public offering by way of a conditional placing

* Placing of 8,108,108 new and 29,398,471 existing ordinary shares of 0.1p each (“ordinary shares”) at 148 pence per share

* Has conditionally raised £12.0 million (before expenses) pursuant to placing

* Market capitalisation of company on admission to trading on aim (“admission”) will be £167.0 million

* Liberum capital limited is acting as nominated adviser and sole broker to company in relation to placing

* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker hotc are expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. On 10 may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
