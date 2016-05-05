FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bidvest expects good FY results for foodservice businesses
May 5, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bidvest expects good FY results for foodservice businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Pleasing performance of foodservice businesses has been achieved against a backdrop of zero food inflation

* Trading remains positive, activity levels across all markets are buoyant and management are expecting good results for year ending June 2016 in foodservice businesses

* Management remain alert to acquisition opportunities that present themselves both in current markets and in new territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

