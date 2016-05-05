FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spice Private Equity announces major change in shareholder base
May 5, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spice Private Equity announces major change in shareholder base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Spice Private Equity AG :

* Spice Private Equity Ltd announces major change in shareholder base

* Has been informed that co controlled by GP Investments Ltd. has agreed to acquire the shares in co currently held by investment vehicles managed by Fortress Investment Group Llc and Newbury Associates Llc

* Purchaser will be acquiring above mentioned stake for USD 35.25 per share

* Upon closing, GPI will indirectly hold 58.48% of shares and voting rights of company Source text - bit.ly/24t6tqO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

