FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NRG Yield increases class A and class C stock dividend to $0.23/share
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NRG Yield increases class A and class C stock dividend to $0.23/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Nrg Yield Inc :

* Reaffirming full year 2016 guidance

* Nrg yield inc says appointment of christopher sotos as chief executive officer, effective may 6, 2016

* Mauricio gutierrez, interim chief executive officer, will transition role to sotos through q2

* Increase in class a and class c common stock dividend to $0.23 per share ($0.92 per share annualized) payable in q2 of 2016

* Net income attributable to class a and class c stockholders for three months ended march 31 was $0.05 per class a and class c common share

* Appointment of christopher sotos as chief executive officer, effective may 6, 2016

* Nrg yield inc qtrly operating revenue $220 million versus $200 million

* Mauricio gutierrez will assume role of chairman of board of nrg yield

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $223.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.