BRIEF-Milacron Holdings reports adjusted earnings $0.27/shr
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings reports adjusted earnings $0.27/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp

* Qtrly fully diluted adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.27

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0 pct to 2 pct organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to be between 18.5 pct and 19.0 pct

* Milacron Holdings Corp sees FY 2016 expects capital expenditures of approximately $50 to $55 million

* Qtrly sales of $277.3 million increased 1.7 pct in 1Q‘16 on a constant currency basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $277.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/26WgM5t )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

