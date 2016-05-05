FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's - UK banks face increased funding costs amid uncertainty around Brexit vote
#Funds News
May 5, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's - UK banks face increased funding costs amid uncertainty around Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s On UK Banks:

* Moody’s - Banks operating in the UK face moderate short-term risks as the country approaches the June 23 brexit referendum

* Moody’s - “Expects firms with the largest cross-border exposures to be impacted the most by a UK exit from the single market”

* Moody’s - Low credit growth will likely extend,exacerbate if UK leaves EU with moderate negative impact on profitability of some UK commercial banks

* Moody’s - UK banks face increased funding costs and challenges to operating models amid uncertainty around brexit vote

* Moody’s - “Expects more muted credit growth in the run up to the vote, particularly if polls indicate that the vote will be close”

Source text for Eikon: )))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
