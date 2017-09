May 5 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma:

* Redhill biopharma announces National Cancer Institute grant supporting Yeliva phase II hepatocellular carcinoma study

* $1.8 million U.S. National Cancer Institute grant is intended to support research including a phase II study with Yeliva

