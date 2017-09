May 5 (Reuters) - Infosonics Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 sales fell 35 percent to $9.4 million

* Unit shipments during the quarter declined by 44% versus the comparable period in 2015

* Unit shipments during the quarter declined by 44% versus the comparable period in 2015