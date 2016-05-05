BRIEF-Dycom Industries files amended complaint against Quanta Services

May 5 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc

* Dycom industries, inc. Files amended complaint against quanta services, inc. For breach of contract

* Filed an amended complain against quanta for violating parties’ 2012 stock purchase agreement

* Dycom seeks injunctive relief barring quanta from further engaging in prohibited competition

* Dycom also alleges under applicable law, quanta is “indefinitely barred” from actively soliciting customers of businesses it sold

* Complaint alleges that quanta intentionally violated, and continues to violate, several contractual covenants