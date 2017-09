May 5 (Reuters) - MRC Global Inc

* Sees fy16 revenue down 20-30 percent from 2015, excluding octg revenue of $311 million - sec filing

* Sees capital expenditures of $45 million

* Sees negative impact on revenue from foreign currency exchange of about $50 million in 2016 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1NYRayH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)