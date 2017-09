BRIEF-Investment Technology posts Q1 adjusted earnings $0.05/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc

* ITG reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted net income of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per share

* Q1 adjusted shr $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.08

* Q1 revenue $124.7 mln vs $149.7 mln

* Q1 shr view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average daily trading volume in U.S. of 162 mln shares versus 125 mln shares in Q4 of 2015

* Q1 shr view $0.04, rev view $123.5 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S