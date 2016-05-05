FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.75/shr
May 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.75/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Cost reduction initiative delivering strong results - now targeting annual savings of $240m-$270m

* Qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.54

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc qtrly revenues $2.78 billion versus $2.90 billion

* Backlog at April 1, 2016 of $18.2 billion, steady at Q1 of fiscal 2016 level

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowing our guidance for full year to an adjusted EPS of $2.90-$3.20

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
