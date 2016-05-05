BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.75/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Cost reduction initiative delivering strong results - now targeting annual savings of $240m-$270m

* Qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.54

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc qtrly revenues $2.78 billion versus $2.90 billion

* Backlog at April 1, 2016 of $18.2 billion, steady at Q1 of fiscal 2016 level

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowing our guidance for full year to an adjusted EPS of $2.90-$3.20

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S