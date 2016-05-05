FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says FY NAV per share growth of 13.8 pct
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says FY NAV per share growth of 13.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :

* Nav per share growth of 13.8% from r11.37 to r12.94 for year.

* Board is confident company will achieve 10% - 12% distribution growth over next financial year

* Declared a final dividend of 51.18 cents per share on 5 may 2016

* Total distributions of 96.6 cents per share for year ended 29 february 2016, which is 18.3% higher than comparative year

* Loan-To-Value of 11.8% at 29 february 2016 and undrawn bank loans of some r1.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

