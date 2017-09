May 5 (Reuters) - Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

* Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly recurring funds from operations per unit fully diluted $0.41

* Suspended distribution reinvestment plan in January 2016

* For quarter ended March 31, 2016 , operating revenues amounted to $221.4 million, compared to $229.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)