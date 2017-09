May 5 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Q1 net income on financial instruments 62.3 million euros ($71.18 million) versus 187.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 20.3 million euros versus 127.8 million euros a year ago

* Chairman and CEO Pietro Giuliani says the weakness and high volatility of financial markets significantly impacted Q1 results, especially for what regards performance fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)