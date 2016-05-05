FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals provides update on Maseve Mine
May 5, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals provides update on Maseve Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals

* $40 million working capital facility with sprott,$40 million working capital facility with liberty metals & mining holdings, amended

* Amendments provide flexibility to accommodate production ramp-up delay at maseve mine reported in q2 report on april 12, 2016

* As consideration of amendments, has agreed to issue 131,654 common shares to lmm pursuant to lmm facility amendment

* Mine plan calls for about 110,000 ounces to end of april 2017 compared to previous guidance for 116,000 ounces in calendar 2016

* Consideration of amendments, has agreed to issue 131,654 shares to sprott pursuant to sprott facility amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
