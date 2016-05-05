FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time Inc says Q2 advertising revenues will be up mid-single digits year over year - Conf call
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time Inc says Q2 advertising revenues will be up mid-single digits year over year - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Time Inc

* “continue to expect another strong year of digital advertising revenue growth , particularly given march acquisition of Viant ” - Conf call

* “For full-year 2016 we estimate capital expenditures of between $85 million to $105 million ” - Conf call

* “For q2 advertising revenues will be up mid-single digits year over year” - conf call

* “For q2 newsstand revenues are expected to be down low teens to midteens year over year” - conf call

* “For the second quarter of 2016, we estimate that total revenues will be up the low single digits year-over-year ” - conf call

* “For q2 subscription revenues will be down mid-single digits too high single digit year over year” - conf call

* “For q2 other revenues are expected to be up about 10% pctyear over year” - conf call

* “Looking ahead to 2017. We continue to expect time inc. Three cash flow will approximate $300 million on an annualized basis” - conf call Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
