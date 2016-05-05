FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Federal National Mortgage Association qtrly total interest income $27.33 bln
May 5, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Federal National Mortgage Association qtrly total interest income $27.33 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Aggregate amount of draws received from treasury to date under the senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1 billion

* Expected dividend payment of $919 million for the q2 of 2016 is calculated based on net worth of $2.1 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Qtrly total interest income $27.33 billion versus $27.57 billion

* With expected june 2016 dividend payment to treasury, will have paid $148.5 billion in dividends to treasury on senior preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

