BRIEF-Apache Q1 net loss $1.29/shr
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apache Q1 net loss $1.29/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Apache Corporation

* Raising full-year 2016 north american onshore production guidance by 5,000 boe to 268,000 to 278,000 boe per day

* Delivered q1 north american onshore production of 298,000 boe per day, above first-quarter guidance of 290,000 to 295,000 boe per day

* Reiterating full-year 2016 capital guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion

* Company ran a cash-flow deficit for the first quarter but anticipates a cash-flow surplus for the balance of the year

* When adjusted for items, apache’s first-quarter net loss totaled $152 million, or $0.40 per share

* Announces first quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Apache reported a q1 net loss of $489 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share

* Reported first-quarter production of 531,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and pro forma production of 479,000 boe per day

* Raising full-year 2016 total pro forma production guidance by 5,000 boe per day to 438,000 to 458,000 boe per day.

* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1.06 billion versus $1.64 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.89, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1VLawKn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
