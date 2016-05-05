FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA sets minimum sales age of 18 for e-cigarettes, cigars
May 5, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA sets minimum sales age of 18 for e-cigarettes, cigars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA has authority to regulate cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and any other tobacco products it deems to be subject to law

* Rule is effective 90 days from May 5

* Products that meet statutory definition of “tobacco products” includes e-cigarettes, e-hookah, ecigars, vape pens, cigars, and pipe tobacco

* Under staggered timelines, expects manufacturers will continue selling products for up to two years while they submit new marketing application

* US FDA extending its “tobacco product” authorities to all other categories of products that meet statutory definition of “tobacco product”

* Final rule prohibits sale of “covered tobacco products” to individuals under age of 18 and requires display of health warnings

* Rule requires manufacturers of newly-regulated products must get FDA approval, unless product was on market as of feb. 15, 2007 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rwnpep) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

