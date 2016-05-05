BRIEF-Finning international qtrly revenue $1.49 bln vs $1.54 bln

May 5 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc

* Qtrly basic eps $0.09

* Qtrly revenue $1,494 million versus $1,541 million

* Finning international inc says continues to expect 2016 annual free cash flow to be modestly above $300 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.22, revenue view c$1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global workforce was reduced by 435 people year to date in response to difficult market conditions.

* In 2016 compared to 2014, canadian workforce will be reduced by approximately 1,300 people or 22% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)