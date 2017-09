May 5 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts SpA :

* Q1 net profit 19.7 million euros ($22.47 million) versus 17.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue 291.2 million euros versus 284.6 million euros a year ago

* Order backlog at March 31 at 6.42 billion euros versus 6.43 billion euros a year ago

* New orders at March 31 at 311.3 million euros versus 347.1 million euros a year ago