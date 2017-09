May 5 (Reuters) - Medivation Inc :

* Medivation reiterates rejection of Sanofi’s substantially inadequate proposal

* Board believes execution of co’s business plan will deliver value to its stockholders that is far superior to Sanofi’s proposal

* Notes that Sanofi’s letter restates an inadequate proposal that medivation board has already determined substantially undervalues co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: