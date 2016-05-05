BRIEF-Ensco PLC concludes discussions with Petrobras regarding revised commercial terms on rig contracts

May 5 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc

* Ensco Plc - Concluded discussions with Petrobras regarding revised commercial terms with respect to some rig contracts - SEC Filing

* Ensco Plc - Ensco 6002 has had its contract term extended to December 2019

* Ensco Plc - Previous downtime on Ensco 6001 that could have been applied toward limit permitting contract termination has been reduced to zero

* Ensco Plc - Ensco 6003 and Ensco 6004 had their contracts terminated effective May 1, 2016 by mutual agreement

* Ensco Plc - In Q2 of 2016, we plan to mobilize Ensco 6003 and Ensco 6004 out of Brazil and permanently retire these rigs Source - 1.usa.gov/26WRyUD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)