May 5 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp

* Nathan Cummings Foundation Urges Firstenergy Shareholders To Vote For Proposal Regarding Disclosure Of Lobbying Expenditures - Sec Filing

* Nathan Cummings Foundation - Firstenergy's "expenditures are high and transparency is low" Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1WbIUyg] Further company coverage: