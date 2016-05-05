FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says forms new patient access and pricing committee
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says forms new patient access and pricing committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Board of directors will oversee patient access and pricing committee

* Forms of a new patient access and pricing committee that will be responsible for pricing of company’s drugs

* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to two drugs

* Committee will include a multi-disciplinary team of valeant employees, including doctors, scientists, and other executives

* Among other issues, committee will review pricing of nitropress, isuprel, cuprimine, and syprine

* Valeant pharmaceuticals announces patient access and pricing committee to oversee pricing of drugs

* Committee will be chaired initially by joseph papa , chairman and chief executive officer of valeant

* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to nitropress and isuprel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.