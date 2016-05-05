BRIEF-Herbalife says currently in discussions with the FTC regarding potential resolution

May 5 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd

* Company is currently in discussions with the FTC regarding a potential resolution

* Discussions with the FTC are in the advanced stages

* At present time, company’s best estimate of payment amount would be made by company under mutual resolution with ftc is $200 million

* Says has not accrued any amounts with respect to any potential monetary payments relating to settlement

* If discussions with the FTC do not continue to progress, it is likely that litigation would ensue

* Unable to estimate range of potential loss, if any, relating to these matters

* FTC had earlier requested from company documents and other information for the time period commencing January 1, 2009 to the present