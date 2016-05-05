BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp shuts down Hangingstone project due to forest fires

May 5 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp

* Shuts down Hangingstone due to forest fires

* Remaining personnel are expected to be evacuated by early this evening

* Decided, in response to elevated risk from ongoing regional wildfires, to shut down Hangingstone project and evacuate all personnel

* Fire front is estimated to be within 5 kilometers of hangingstone site

* Safely evacuated all non-essential personnel from site earlier afternoon, is in process of shutting down well sites, central facility