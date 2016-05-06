FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fagron NV shareholders approve all proposed resolutions during EGM
May 6, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fagron NV shareholders approve all proposed resolutions during EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Fagron Nv

* Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions during EGM; agreement reached with its financiers

* Should 1st tranche of capital increase not proceed, fagron will be required to initiate further discussions with its financiers

* Subscription price per share issued in first tranche of capital increase, has been established at eur 5.7916 per share

* Has established subscription price for second tranche of capital increase at eur 5.16 per share

* Resolutions include second tranche of capital increase for a total maximum aggregate amount of eur 220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
