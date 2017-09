May 6 (Reuters) - Accentro Real Estate Ag

* Positive outlook confirmed for 2016 financial year

* Q1 EBIT before valuation effects increased to 7.5 million euros (Q1-2015: 2.9 million euros)

* Q1 net profit 2.2 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenues at 24.1 million euros more than doubled (Q1-2015: 9.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)