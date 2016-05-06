FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rio Tinto approves $5.3 bln Oyu Tolgoi copper expansion in Mongolia
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rio Tinto approves $5.3 bln Oyu Tolgoi copper expansion in Mongolia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc :

* Approves development of Oyu Tolgoi underground mine

* Development of underground mine will start in mid-2016 following approval of a $5.3 billion investment by partners and recent granting of all necessary permits

* First production from underground, which has an average copper grade of 1.66 per cent, more than three times higher than open pit, is expected in 2020

* Mine also benefits from significant gold by-products, with an average gold grade of 0.35 grams per tonne

* Expansion provides an attractive investment for all shareholders with an expected internal rate of return of more than 20 per cent.

* When underground is fully ramped up in 2027, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce more than 500,000 tonnes of copper a year

* Parties have agreed a senior debt cap of $6 billion for project financing agreement, providing option for $1.6 billion of supplemental senior debt

* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 560,000 tonnes of copper a year, on average, between 2025 and 2030 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.