BRIEF-Moody's revises outlook on Fiji's B1 ratings to positive
May 6, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's revises outlook on Fiji's B1 ratings to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Fiji:

* Outlook revised on expectation that higher economic growth and macro-economic stability will endure over medium-term

* Expects the impact of tropical cyclone Winston to be short-lived and unlikely to derail Fiji’s economic momentum

* Outlook on likelihood of sovereign credit profile to continue to strengthen due to lower political risk, policy reforms

* Moody’s revises outlook on Fiji’s B1 ratings to positive

* Local currency bond and deposit ceilings were raised to Ba1 from Ba2

* Affirmed the government of Fiji’s foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings at B1.

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

