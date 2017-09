May 5 (Reuters) - National Holdings Corp

* Mark Klein Reports 8.0 Pct Stake In National Holdings Corp As Of May 3 - Sec filing

* Purchased national holdings shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text : 1.usa.gov/1QTbZGj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)