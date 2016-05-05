BRIEF-Southern Co, AGL Resources announce merger settlement with all parties in New Jersey

May 5 (Reuters) - Southern Co
* Companies also confirmed that merger remains on track for closing in second half of 2016
* Only remaining regulatory approvals required to close merger are bpu’s and illinois commerce commission’s approvals
* Southern company and agl resources announce merger settlement with all parties in new jersey
* Merger is still subject to final approval by new jersey board of public utilities
* Companies also confirmed that merger remains on track for closing in second half of 2016