BRIEF-Yum! Brands prices $2.3 billion securitized financing facility
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yum! Brands prices $2.3 billion securitized financing facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Prices $2.3 billion securitized financing facility

* Special purpose subsidiary of taco bell to issue, sell $800 million of issuer’s series 2016-1 3.832% fixed rate senior secured notes, class a-2-i

* Subsidiary of taco bell has agreed to issue and sell $500 million of its series 2016-1 4.377% fixed rate senior secured notes, class a-2-ii

* Expects to use proceeds from expected sale of notes to pay down entire outstanding balance of $2.0 billion of its unsecured term loan facility

* Issuer also intends to enter into a purchase agreement under which it will issue $100 million of series 2016-1 class a-1 notes

* Subsidiary of taco bell has agreed to issue and sell $1 billion of its series 2016-1 4.970% fixed rate senior secured notes, class a-2-iii

* Expects to use proceeds from expected sale of notes to pay down entire outstanding balance of $2.0 billion of its unsecured term loan facility

* Separation of its china business is on track to be completed by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
