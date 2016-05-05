FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bar Harbor Bankshares to buy Lake Sunapee Bank Group
May 5, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bar Harbor Bankshares to buy Lake Sunapee Bank Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Bar Harbor Bankshares :

* Deal for $143 million

* Bar harbor bankshares expands into New Hampshire and Vermont with Lake Sunapee Bank Group merger

* Co’s shareholders will own approximately 59% of combined company’s stock, while lake sunapee shareholders will own approximately 41%

* Existing lake sunapee bank branches will continue to operate under lake sunapee brand after merger is completed

* Deal for approximately $17.00 per share

* Each outstanding share of lake sunapee common stock will be exchanged for 0.4970 shares of bar harbor common stock

* Merger is expected to be accretive to both bar harbor’s and lake sunapee’s earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

