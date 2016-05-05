BRIEF-Alleghany Corp Q1 net earnings of $9.96 per share

May 5 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp :

* Alleghany Corp net earnings of $9.96 per diluted share for the 2016 first quarter,

* Insurance segment’s combined ratio was 80.6% for the 2016 first quarter, compared with 84.2% for the 2015 first quarter

* Qtrly net investment income $104.9 million versus $113.4 million

* Alleghany corp operating earnings per diluted share $9.32 for q1

* Book value per common share1 was $503.43 as of march 31, 2016, an increase of 3.6% from book value per common share1 as of december 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $7.58, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums written $ 1,322.2 million versus $ 1,091.1 million

* Qtrly underwriting profit $150.2 million versus $126.7 million