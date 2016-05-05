FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Post Holdings Inc says quarterly earnings per share $0.02
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Post Holdings Inc says quarterly earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post holdings inc says q2 net sales were $1,271.1 million, an increase of $218.4 million, or 20.7%, compared to prior year

* Post holdings inc says qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.87 per diluted common share.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Post holdings inc says continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 to be between $145 million and $155 million

* Continues to expect to achieve $50 million in run-rate annualized cost synergies within post consumer brands segment by end of fiscal year 2016

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Post holdings inc says has raised its fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range to be between $893 million and $913 million

* Post holdings inc says expects adjusted ebitda for second half of fiscal 2016 to be between $410 million and $430 million

* Post holdings inc says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to be between $105 million and $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
