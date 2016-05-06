FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Numis says CEO Oliver Hemsley to step down in 2016
May 6, 2016

BRIEF-Numis says CEO Oliver Hemsley to step down in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc

* Oliver hemsley, founder and ceo of numis will step down as chief executive during autumn of 2016

* Oliver will remain on board as an executive director

* Announces oliver hemsley, founder and ceo of numis will step down as chief executive during autumn of 2016

* Oliver hemsley will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers.

* Alex ham and ross mitchinson will be appointed executive directors of company with effect from 1 july 2016.

* Will be succeeded by alex ham and ross mitchinson as joint-chief executive officers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
