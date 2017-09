May 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group

* First Quarter Trading Update

* Good Q1 performance with strong brand momentum

* Global Q1 comparable revpar up 1.5%

* Enhanced global scale: 5k rooms opened, increasing net system 2.7% yoy to 742k rooms

* Current trading trends and momentum behind our brands give us confidence for rest of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)