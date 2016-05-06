BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: US Navy intends to install NSM on LCS

May 6 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* US navy has issued an intention to award a sole source contract to Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

* Contract is for equipment and flight test support services in support of naval Strike Missile (NSM) Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) phase II demonstration test

* US Navy continues testing of NSM on US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)

* This NSM FCT phase II test effort is scheduled to be completed by final quarter of fiscal year 2018 (July-September 2018)