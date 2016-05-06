FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melia Hotels Q1 net profit up 38 pct at 22.3 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Melia Hotels Q1 net profit up 38 pct at 22.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA :

* Q1 net profit 22.3 million euros ($25.5 million) versus 16.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 65.5 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 398.9 million euros versus 370.5 million euros year ago

* Says the strengthening of the upward trend in the leisure and urban hotel business in Spain allowed RevPAR to improve by 10.7 percent for the full company

* Says projection for 2016 points towards mid to high single digit RevPAR increase mainly explained by prices Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

