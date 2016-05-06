FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding: joint venture partners ordered to reinburse to Semperit approx. 2.8 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding: joint venture partners ordered to reinburse to Semperit approx. 2.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* As already reported, semperit group is involved in three arbitrations against its Thai joint venture partner, Sri Trang-Agro Industry Public Co Ltd. Group and joint venture company Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd. (SSC), respectively

* Final award was rendered in favour of Semperit in arbitration proceeding against joint venture partners concerning possibility to pass board resolutions with reduced quorum

* Further, joint venture partners are ordered to bear costs of arbitration proceedings and of ICC court and to reimburse to Semperit an amount of approx. 2.8 million euros ($3.20 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

