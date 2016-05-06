FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says on April 11, co reached definitive agreement with residential mortgage-backed securities working group of U.S Financial fraud enforcement task force
May 6, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says on April 11, co reached definitive agreement with residential mortgage-backed securities working group of U.S Financial fraud enforcement task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs

* Says on april 11, co reached definitive agreement with residential mortgage-backed securities working group of u.s. Financial fraud enforcement task force

* Says the definitive agreement was to resolve its ongoing investigations

* Says agreement resolved actual and potential civil claims by u.s. Doj, the attorney general’s offices for the states of california, illinois and new york

* Agreement also resolved actual and potential civil claims by national credit union administration and federal home loan banks of chicago and des moines

* Agreement related to co’s securitization, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities from 2005 to 2007

* Co has received subpoenas and is engaged in discussions with other regulators as part of inquiries or investigations relating to mortgage-related matters Source text (1.usa.gov/1TrGK6N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

